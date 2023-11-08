Watch Now
Police ask for help to find missing man who needs immediate medical care

Paul Bryant
Posted at 9:39 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 22:39:35-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for help to find a missing 59-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man who needs immediate medical care

Paul Bryant was last seen today in the area of U.S. 169 Highway and Hospital Drive in Smithville.

He is thought to be going to the area of North Ambassador Drive and North Boardwalk Avenue in Kansas City.

Bryant is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, according to police.

No clothing description was available.

Bryant walks with a significant limp, police said.

Anyone with information about Paul Bryant should call 911.


