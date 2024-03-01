Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Police ask for help to identify suspects who shot, robbed man at east Kansas City gas station

KCMO robbers
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided by KCPD
KCMO robbers
KCMO robbers
Posted at 1:15 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 14:15:34-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate three suspects who asked a victim for a dollar before shooting and robbing them.

The robbery happened at a BP gas station in the 4500 block of Cleveland Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 23.

It left a man critically wounded after being shot.

Surveillance video captured the man handing the shooter the money before returning to his SUV.

One of the suspects later pulls out a gun and shoots him, before also checking his pockets.

Anyone who may have information on the suspects are asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477).


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone