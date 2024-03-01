Police ask for help to identify suspects who shot, robbed man at east Kansas City gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate three suspects who asked a victim for a dollar before shooting and robbing them.

The robbery happened at a BP gas station in the 4500 block of Cleveland Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 23.

It left a man critically wounded after being shot.

Surveillance video captured the man handing the shooter the money before returning to his SUV.

One of the suspects later pulls out a gun and shoots him, before also checking his pockets.

Watch the whole video.



Leaving a gas station, an innocent man was asked for a dollar and gave it. He was then shot and robbed in the 4500 block of Cleveland Ave. on February 22nd around 10:45 p.m.



When the man lays there injured, you can see one of three suspects…



1/3 pic.twitter.com/htHRAf0dgK — kcpolice (@kcpolice) March 1, 2024

Anyone who may have information on the suspects are asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477).

—

