Police ask for tips in string of vehicle thefts from downtown Kansas City parking garage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, hope someone knows who might be responsible for a string of vehicle thefts from a city-owned parking garage downtown.

A police spokesperson released surveillance photo of two males who they believe could be connected to the string of thefts, which occurred between 3:30 and 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the parking garage located at 1120 Oak St.

The garage, which is owned by the city, is across the street from City Hall.

Police say they have taken 18 reports of damage and thefts to vehicles in the garage at the time.

