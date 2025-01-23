Police asking for help to find driver of SUV that struck, killed pedestrian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are hoping the public can help detectives locate the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a pedestrian Monday night.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, police were called to the intersection of Truman Road and Bennington Avenue on reports that a pedestrian walking north to south in the crosswalk had been struck.

The male victim was transported to an area hospital where they died from their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian left the scene before police arrived.

Police are looking for a white 1994 Chevrolet Blazer 2-door SUV with Kansas plates 883PVD.

The SUV has a grill on the front with a GMC emblem.

