Police believe highway shooting suspect found dead inside his Independence home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police believe they have located suspected highway shooter Oscar Sanchez-Munoz dead inside his Independence home, according to a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson Wednesday.

The 22-year-old man was wanted in connection with a shooting spree along Interstate 70 on June 16 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was also facing criminal discharge of a firearm charges in Wyandotte County for a June 11 shooting incident.

On Monday, video shared with KSHB 41 News showed police had returned to Sanchez-Munoz's home in search of new evidence.

Kansas City, Missouri, police searched Mt. Washington Cemetery on Wednesday morning for clues relating to his whereabouts.

Later on Wednesday, a police presence was observed near his home in the 700 block of Brookside Avenue in Independence.

Law enforcement said a human body with clothing matching what Sanchez-Munoz was wearing the day of the shooting spree was found in a flooded, highly congested basement, which included a stairway that had partially collapsed.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office is working to confirm the identity of the body, per KCPD.

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