Police: Body found by city employee ruled homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say they are now investigating a body found Tuesday by a Kansas City, Missouri, city employee as a homicide.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning , a city employee was investigating an illegal dumping complaint near E. 37th Street and Oakley Avenue when they discovered the body.

Police launched an investigation into the body Tuesday, which turned into a homicide investigation after further review.

The identify of the victim has not yet been made.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477

