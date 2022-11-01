Police call for tips in deadly Halloween shooting involving young teens in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police made a call for tips the morning after seven people were shot, including one who died, at a Halloween party for young teens in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Karl Oakman says his officers were called to a house just after 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of S. 50th Street on a shots fired call.

Oakman said when officers arrived, they located seven victims, one of whom, a 17-year-old, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The remaining six victims were transported to an area hospital. Five of the victims had been released as of Tuesday morning. The sixth victim remained hospitalized Tuesday with non life-threatening injuries.

A majority of the victims were 15 and 16 years old and the oldest was 18, according to Oakman.

Oakman estimated between 70 to 100 people were in attendance at the party, ranging in age from 14 to 16-year-olds and some high school-age students.

A group of older teens went through a backdoor to attend the party, which then prompted the homeowner to ask them to leave, according to Oakman.

The group complied, but as they left, they opened fire on the house, striking the victims. Some of the victims were inside the house, while others were outside the house, Oakman said.

It is unclear at this time how many shots were fired but police did collect several different types of shell casings.

"Certain people have issues managing their anger," Oakman said at a news conference Tuesday morning. "You don't manage your anger with firearms."

The only suspect information currently available was that the group left the house in a dark-colored SUV, Oakman said.

“We know there’s someone with information,” Oakman said.

Oakman was joined at the news conference by Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyronne Garner.

“It’s not a good morning on the streets of Kansas City, Kansas,” Garner said. “Our young people should not have to be worried about not coming home.”

Police previously had no issues with the homeowner or the property, and no problems had been reported at Monday’s event before the suspects opened fire.

“They were having a good time before this incident,” Oakman said.

Oakman said the homeowners, who had successfully hosted parties in the past, promoted this year’s party on social media. Detectives are investigating whether the party being advertised on social media may have drawn in a group of older teens to the party who weren’t invited.

Oakman addressed the caution of using social media to publicize a party, which could lead to the presence of uninvited guests.

"Whenever there are invites on social media, it opens up to people you don’t know," Oakman said. "Make sure you understand who the guests are."

The area of the shooting is within the Turner School District.

A district spokesperson said students were not present on Tuesday due to a previously scheduled professional learning day. The spokesperson said the district’s mental health team had already met with the victims and will be at school when students return Wednesday.

The spokesperson said there would also be an increased police presence Wednesday at Turner High School when students return.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .