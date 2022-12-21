Police confirm minors involved in shots fired incident at Ward Parkway Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police confirmed minors were involved in a shots fired incident Tuesday night at the Ward Parkway Center.

In a Wednesday afternoon update, Ofc. Donna Drake, a KCPD spokesperson, confirmed the case was being investigated by a Juvenile officer.

Drake said no other updates were available in the incident, which prompted dozens of law enforcement to respond to the scene. She did confirm juvenile officers lead cases that involve minors.

No one was injured in the incident, but more than one person of interest was taken into custody.

The mall was closed for the rest of the night on Tuesday due to the incident.

