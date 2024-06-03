Watch Now
Police, family ask for help to find missing teen last seen May 31 in KCMO

KSHB 41 News staff
Posted at 6:16 PM, Jun 03, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police and family members want the public's help to find a missing teenager last seen May 31 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Talla Diop, 15, was last seen at noon Friday in the 1000 block of East 26th Street.

He is Black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Additionally, he has black hair and brown eyes.

Talla was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and pink Croc sandals, according to police.

The teen has health issues and needs medicine daily. His family is extremely concerned for his safety and well-being, police said.

If located, please call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or 911.


