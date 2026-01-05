Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police ID innocent victim killed by suspect fleeing from Independence police

A suspect who struck and killed an innocent bystander while fleeing from Independence police on New Year’s Eve remains on the run.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31, Independence police initiated a pursuit of a driver of a Ford F-250, citing multiple traffic violations.

The chase continued west into Kansas City, Missouri, where, at the intersection of E. 9th Street and Benton Boulevard, the driver of the Ford ran a red light and collided with a blue pickup truck and a Nissan Cube.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Daniel Perez Sanchez, 47, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Three other people inside the Cube suffered critical injuries. The driver of the blue pickup truck was not seriously injured.

After striking the pickup truck and the Nissan Cube, the Ford, which had been reported stolen, struck a parked recreational vehicle on private property and became undriveable.

The driver of the Ford left the scene on foot and remained on the run as of Monday afternoon, Jan. 5.

A KCMO police spokesperson said their detectives are investigating the crash, while the rest of the investigation is with the Independence Police Department.

