Police identify 2 men killed in Raytown over weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raytown have identified the two men who were shot and killed on Sunday.

The incident happened in the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road around noon.

Jabari Ellis and Xaivon McKinzey, both 18, were identified as the victims found by police.

Police initially said that Ellis and McKinzey were juveniles.

One of the victims died at the scene, while the other succumbed to their injuries at an area hospital, though it wasn't immediately known which one died where.

A suspect turned themselves in to police on the day of the shooting.

—