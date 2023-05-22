Police identify 3 victims in early Sunday morning shooting at Klymax Lounge night club

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the three victims who died in the early Sunday morning shooting at the Klymax Lounge night club in Kansas City, Missouri.

On Sunday, at around 1:25 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers responded to a shooting at Klymax Lounge night club at 4244 Indiana Ave., that left three people dead and two others injured.

KCPD identified the three victims who lost their lives as Antoinette Brenson, 24, Clarence Henderson, 33, and Jason McConnell, 41.

Family of Brenson confirmed to KSHB 41 News that she was a mother to three children.

Three shooting victims were taken to the hospital initially, while two victims died on the scene. One of the victim taken to the hospital later died from injuries. It is unknown which one of the three identified victims was taken to the hospital.

One of the two injured victims suffered critical injuries, while the other injured victim is in stable condition.

According to police, one victim was found outside the night club and another was found in the building.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case nor provided any suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could lead to a reward of up to $25,000.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.