Police identify KU student found dead at sorority house over weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police on Monday identified the student who was found dead at a sorority house at the University of Kansas in Lawrence over the weekend.

On Saturday, Lawrence police responded to the Alpha Chi Omega house located at 1500 Sigma Nu Place about 10:30 a.m.

There, they located 19-year-old Piper Carter, a student from Overland Park, Kansas.

No foul play is suspected, but police said the cause of Carter's death would not be released until a coroner completes an investigation.

"We have heard speculation and rumors from some in the community about what may have caused this young person’s death, but any claims to know the cause of death are based in speculation, and not fact, until the coroner has completed their investigation," the department said. "Our hearts are with Piper’s family and friends who are grieving and processing this sudden and tragic event."

On Monday, the sorority remembered Carter as having the "sweetest soul" in an Instagram post.

"To our beautiful Piper, we can’t thank you enough for all that you’ve done for our chapter and all of the lives that you have impacted," the sorority said. "You had the sweetest soul and created long lasting memories with all of us. We will miss your lunchtime talks, your sideline jokes on our intermural and club teams, and your unforgettable scooter rides. Your incredible legacy will live on our sweet girl."

—

