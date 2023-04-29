19-year-old KU sorority member found beyond life-saving measures Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority at the University of Kansas was found "beyond life-saving measures" Saturday morning, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Police report there does not appear to be any indication of foul play.

Officers and personnel with the Lawrence Douglas County Fire-Medical Department responded to the sorority, 1500 Sigma Nu Place, at around 10:30 a.m. They located the KU student deceased in her bed.

The identity will not be released until appropriate next-of-kin notifications have been made.