Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police identify man killed in triple shooting at Family Dollar in Kansas City

triple shooting linwood and troost.jpg
John Batten/KSHB 41
triple shooting linwood and troost.jpg
Posted at 2:58 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 15:58:51-04

KANSAS CITY, — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, identified a man killed in a shootout at a Family Dollar on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the store near Troost Avenue and Linwood Boulevard just after 5 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they located a man, identified as 37-year-old Gregory Murray Jr., suffering from gun shot wounds.

Murray was transported to an area hospital and later died.

Two other people were also injured in the shooting.

Police said an initial investigation indicated multiple people fired a weapon.

"Detectives are confident that all people involved in firing shots are accounted for and they are not searching for additional suspects," KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina said in a press release. "They will compile the results of the investigation and share those with prosecutors for determination of applicable charges."


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app