Police identify man shot, killed by Gladstone officers in Northland

Posted at 3:17 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 16:17:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities have identified the man shot and killed by a Gladstone police officer during a confrontation Friday morning.

The shooting unfolded around 3:20 a.m. in the 5700 block of north Main Street.

Officers responded to the area on reports of a prowler.

While attempting to arrest several people, one fled in a vehicle. At that time, an officer was dragged, per police.

The office later shot at the suspect, who was transported to an area hospital. The suspect later died.

He was identified Monday as 34-year-old D’Metrius J. Robinson.


