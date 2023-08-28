Police identify man shot, killed by Gladstone officers in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities have identified the man shot and killed by a Gladstone police officer during a confrontation Friday morning.

The shooting unfolded around 3:20 a.m. in the 5700 block of north Main Street.

Officers responded to the area on reports of a prowler.

While attempting to arrest several people, one fled in a vehicle. At that time, an officer was dragged, per police.

The office later shot at the suspect, who was transported to an area hospital. The suspect later died.

He was identified Monday as 34-year-old D’Metrius J. Robinson.

—

