Police identify name of ‘Good Samaritan’ killed early Monday on Interstate 70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence Thursday released the name of the “Good Samaritan” who was killed while attempting to help another motorist in a crash early on Monday, Nov. 6.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, police responded to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Lee’s Summit Road where the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox had lost control and overturned.

Another motorist who came upon the overturned Chevrolet attempted to help the driver. That motorist, identified Thursday as Robert Piper, 50, of Blue Springs, was struck by a third vehicle, a Ford F-150. Piper was pronounced dead on the scene.

One of the people inside the Chevrolet also died from injuries in the crash. Police said the Chevrolet was reported stolen from Kansas City, Missouri. The deceased occupant of the Chevrolet has not yet been identified.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you can contact your local police department directly. But if you want/need to remain anonymous, you should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, the hotline could could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.