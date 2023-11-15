Police identify suspect, victim killed in murder-suicide outside Grain Valley day care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the victim and suspect who were killed in a murder-suicide outside of a Grain Valley day care center on Monday.

Officers responded to Milestone Academy just before 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located two people dead in the parking lot and it was later determined the incident was a murder-suicide.

Police identified the victim as Shasta C. Gilmore, 33, and the suspect as Randal B. Gilmore, 31. The two were husband and wife at the time of the incident.

The shooting happened right before the day care was set to close and the couple's children witnessed the violence, police said.

Other day care attendees and staff awaiting parent/guardian pick up also witnessed the shooting.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the children who were left behind, the family, as well as the witnesses and the entire Milestone Academy community," the city said in a statement. "According to Milestone Academy, daycare services will resume on Wednesday, Nov.15. Counselors from the Grain Valley School District, as well as GVPD’s Victim Advocate, will be present to provide the public with the needed resources to navigate this tragic event."

Grain Valley Police Chief Ed Turner said the department is now focusing on providing support and wrap-around services for the children their family and the community.

“I am heartbroken over this horrific act of violence. We are continuing to keep the children in our thoughts and prayers," Turner said in a statement. "The Grain Valley Police Department works diligently to provide the highest level of service to those who find themselves in troubling relationships. We stand ready to support and aid anyone in need of help."

Turner encouraged anyone experiencing domestic violence to contact the department's victim advocate at (816) 847-6250.

