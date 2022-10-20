Watch Now
Police identify teen killed in shooting on Blue Springs church parking lot

Posted at 2:36 PM, Oct 20, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Police have identified a teen who died in a shooting that happened on the parking lot of a Blue Springs church on Saturday.

Wyatt Conroy, 15, died after being shot at around 6:40 p.m. at the church located near the 600 block of Northeast Jefferson Street.

The Blue Springs Police Department says they have investigated over 60 leads to this point, though no suspect has been arrested.

Eighteen investigators from several different agencies in Missouri and Kansas have assisted in the investigation.

Investigators continue following up on evidence and leads, but are asking for the public's assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Tips Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

