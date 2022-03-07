Police identify victim in Saturday night KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has identified the victim in a Saturday night fatal shooting at East 24th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

After responding to calls of a shooting Saturday after 5:15 p.m., officers located Kenneth Washington, 28, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Washington was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or anonymously use the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

