Police identify victim killed in shooting at Kansas City convenience store as 14-year-old teen

Posted at 5:39 PM, Aug 22, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Police have identified the victim who was shot and killed outside of a convenience store in Kansas City, Missouri, as a 14-year-old teen.

Kevaun Hughes died in an Aug. 16 shooting at the store located in the 2600 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene just after 11:30 p.m. that night.

When they arrived, two victims were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Hughes died at the scene shortly after police arrived. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still asking for tips in the case. Those can be made anonymously by calling the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

