Police identify victim of Tuesday homicide in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Friday identified a man that was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the Days Inn and Suites, 8601 Hillcrest Road.

While officers were en route, police said shots were fired at the hotel.

When police arrived on the scene, they located the victim, identified as Carl Stewart, 36, dead from his injuries.

Police said the suspect, an adult man, ran south from the scene. Officers located the man near East 87th Street and Interstate 435.

KCPD said officers saw the suspect had a gun and exchanged gunfire with the man. Neither police nor the suspect were injured.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody. The suspect's name has not been released yet.

