Police in Overland Park search for suspect who fired shots into house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly fired shots into a home Monday afternoon.

An Overland Park police spokesperson said officers were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to 14900 block of Hardy Street on an armed disturbance.

Officers on the scene spoke with several adult males who had been playing basketball in a cul-de-sac when a driver in a dark-colored vehicle approached them asked asked if a specific person was in the area.

The young men playing basketball told the driver they did not know the person, after which the driver allegedly fired several shots into a nearby home.

Police no one was struck by the gunfire.

The suspect is described as a male in his mid-to-late 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Overland Park Police at 913-327-8750 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

