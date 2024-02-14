Watch Now
Police investigate 2nd deadly shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City

Posted at 9:25 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 22:34:36-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police responded to the second deadly shooting of the day on Tuesday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue about 7:40 p.m.

Officers responded to the area on reports of a shooting and were met with an open door at a home.

They announced themselves and entered the home, later locating the man inside.

The man was suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

No immediate word on what led to the violence.

Earlier Tuesday, a man died in a separate shooting in the 6400 block of The Paseo.

