Police locate car connected to Kansas City, Kansas, shooting death of boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said Thursday morning they have located a car that was wanted in connection to the shooting death of a boy Wednesday night.

A police spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that although the car has been located, police are still searching for at least one suspect in connection to the shooting.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they located a boy in the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Late Wednesday night, police asked for help in locating a vehicle — a maroon Subaru Legacy — that might have been involved in the shooting.

As of Thursday morning, police had not yet released additional suspect information.

