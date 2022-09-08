Police locate Jasper's stolen cannoli van

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A van stolen from last weekend from Jasper’s Ristorante in Kansas City has been located.

Jasper Mirabile said Thursday that the restaurant’s “cannoli van” had been located by Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Mirabile said the recovered van is missing the battery and has damage to the bumper. He said the interior was also damaged but said everything was “fixable.”

The van was first reported stolen around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

—