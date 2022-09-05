Holy Cannoli: Van stolen from Jasper’s Ristorante

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One local restaurant is on the lookout for a vital piece of their daily operations.

Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening, someone stole the Jasper’s Ristorante cannoli van.

“There’s no cannolis in it. There’s no food in it. There’s no value in it. It’s just a delivery van. It’s old. It’s just fun,” owner Jasper Mirabile said. “People come by, they honk they laugh. They wave to you, you know. It’s nostalgic.”

Sixteen years ago, Mirabile created national cannoli month. But just four days into his favorite time of the year, someone stole the van they use to bring cannolis to the masses.

Someone swiped the van right in front of them in a matter of minutes for the second time in recent history.

“I never thought it would happen again,” Mirabile said. “I even park it up close up to the building. The camera is right on it so you can see it.”

Each September Mirabile creates a new cannoli flavor each day. He drops off boxes of the sweet treats at police departments to brighten officer’s days.

Now, the vehicle he used for outreach is out of his reach.

“What am I going to do now for national cannoli month? I’ll have to sit out there on a bicycle or something,” he said. “Maybe I’ll get a cannoli bike!”

Mirabile said he will likely rent a van until his is found or he finds a new way to spread his love for cannolis.

