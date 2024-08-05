Police locate shooting victim behind business Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a gunshot victim was found Monday morning.

Police said the victim was shot behind a business in the 9800 block of E. U.S. Highway 40.

No other information was immediately available.

This incident is the third homicide within 24 hours in KCMO.

Officers are investigating a death in the 3600 block of E. 35th Street as a homicide and a disturbance near 70th and Prospect that left one dead and five injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

