One person dead, multiple people shot near 70th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say six people were shot in the area of 70th and Prospect overnight.

Police were in the area just before 2 a.m. when they heard the sound of shots nearby.

Officers say they were contacted by an adult man who said he had been shot.

Officers took the man to the hospital.

An additional shooting victim was located a short distance away.

Police say that victim died at the hospital.

Police say multiple adult victims were taken to several area hospitals suffering from gunshot trauma.

Police say in addition to the one person who died, one other person is in critical condition.

Police say their preliminary information shows there was a large gathering of people outside on Prospect Avenue between 70th and Gregory that broke into an outside disturbance. The disturbance escalated and there was gunfire between several individuals.

Police say they do not have anyone in custody.

The area between East 70th and Gregory Blvd. on Prospect Avenue will remain closed to traffic until the scene has been cleared.

