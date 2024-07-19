Police locate stolen truck that belonged to victim who died after being dragged in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have located a truck that belonged to a victim who died when they were dragged trying to prevent it from being stolen.

The victim was found suffering from injuries in the 2900 block of Paseo Boulevard just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, took off after dragging the victim, police said.

On Thursday, police had asked for help to locate the truck and it was later found in KCMO.

Police said investigators have began getting valuable leads.

