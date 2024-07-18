Watch Now
Police search for stolen truck that belonged to victim killed after being dragged in KCMO

KSHB 41 News staff
Posted at 4:45 PM, Jul 18, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are searching for a truck that belonged to a victim who died after attempting to prevent it from being stolen.

Officers had responded Wednesday to the 2900 block of Paseo Boulevard on reports of a hit-and-run.

On arrival, they learned the unidentified victim was dragged as the suspect drove away with the truck.

The victim died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident.

Police said the truck is a white, two-door 1999 Ford F-350.

The truck has Missouri license plate 4YHP39 and the vehicle identification number (VIN) 1FTWX32S0XED42289

Below is a picture of the truck:

Anyone who sees the truck is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477).


