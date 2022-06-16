Police: Man dies from injuries in May shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police said Thursday that a man found shot in his vehicle last month has died and that the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 28 , Kansas City, Missouri, Police were sent to the 3200 block of E. 8th Street on a shooting.

There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and transported him to an area hospital.

The man, identified as Dale White, 55, later died from his injuries.

Subsequent to his death, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

Police are hoping the public can help provide information leading to an arrest in the case.

