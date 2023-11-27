Police recover gun from student at Schlagle High School in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student brought a gun to F.L. Schlagle High School on Monday morning in Kansas City, Kansas, the school said in an email to parents.

Fortunately, there were no shots fired or injuries and the student has been detained.

“The student was located and detained in a secure area,” KCKPS said in the email. “There were no incidents that occurred during this process.”

Another student reported the presence of the gun to school administrators around 10:15 a.m.

“The safety of our students and staff is a top priority,” the school said via email. “We want to remind parents to have a conversation with their students about the consequences of bringing weapons of any kind on school campuses, which can result in expulsion or even prosecution.”

The student was removed from the school, but it's unclear if the student was arrested or if the district will pursue charges.

The school was placed on a temporary hold, which prevented students from moving through the halls, but the building has resumed a normal schedule.

