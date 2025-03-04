Police release name of pedestrian killed in Friday night traffic accident in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 34-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle.

Antoine Mourning was walking west at about 6:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of Georgia Avenue when the accident happened, according to police.

Mourning died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stopped after the accident, police said.

The Wyandotte County Vision Zero Action Plan released Tuesday stated it wants to hear from residents with suggestions to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injury crashes.

The plan will "focus on identifying critical safety challenges across the county and addressing those challenges through county-wide strategies and targeted projects," according to a news release from the county.

City and county leaders want residents to tell them about "locations where you feel unsafe while walking, biking, driving or otherwise getting around," the release stated.

The Vision Zero Action Plan map can be found here.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.