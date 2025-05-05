Police release photo of Mercedes; driver allegedly ran over pedestrian at Midtown Costco

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a stolen Mercedes SUV used to run over a pedestrian last month outside of the Midtown Costco.

According to police, the driver of the Mercedes was involved in an argument in the store’s parking lot on Monday, April 21. As the argument escalated, the driver of the Mercedes took off, causing the victim who was hanging on to the vehicle to be thrown off. The victim was then run over.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital initially in critical condition.

Police describe the stolen SUV as a black 2025 Mercedes-Benz ML350 potentially displaying an expired Missouri tag 07PU0M. All windows except the driver’s window are tinted.

