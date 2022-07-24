KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prairie Village Police Department are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at Hy-Vee Gas around 7:21 a.m. Sunday at 7720 State Line Road in Prairie Village, Kansas.
According to police, a suspect entered the store, showed the clerk a handgun and demanded money. He left the Hy-Vee Gas in a black Chevy Tahoe.
Police describe the suspect as 5 feet and eight to nine inches tall. They say he is a Black man with long black hair, and was wearing a black face mask, a black windbreaker jacket, blue gloves, tan pants and gray tennis shoes.
PVPD continues to investigate the robbery.
