Police: Shooting victim found Monday on US 71 dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man found suffering from gunshot injuries along U.S. 71 on Monday night has died from his injuries.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said Marcus Bewley-Perez, 24, died Thursday after being found inside a car that had crashed around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 20 near U.S. 71 and Red Bridge Road.

With Bewley-Perez’s passing, the KCPD Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation of the case and are asking the public for tips in the case.

A police spokesperson said the department is working with Partners for Peace as part of the investigation in an effort to provide help for those affected and to monitor for any retaliation.

There have been 22 homicides in KCMO so far in 2023, according to KCPD data , which is in line with the last four years when the city has seen record homicide rates.

