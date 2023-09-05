Police: Suspect, 15, taken into custody after Saturday Plaza shooting of teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old male was taken into custody following a shooting that injured a 14-year-old male on the Country Club Plaza just after 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Off-duty officers heard sounds of gunshots in the area of the Plaza, and while investigating they located a teenage male victim suffering from a gunshot wound near 4704 Wyandotte Street.

RELATED COVERAGE | Plaza store manager advises patrons to 'stay alert' after shooting Saturday night

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and sustained non-life threatening injuries. As of Tuesday afternoon, the victim's injuries are still considered non-life threatening, according to a spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The teenage suspect was located and taken into custody by on-duty officers Saturday night, along with a firearm and a suspect vehicle.

There are no details available on what events led up to the shooting.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.