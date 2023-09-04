Plaza store manager advises patrons to 'stay alert' after shooting Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Professional musician Dane Justice is used to filling the Country Club Plaza streets with jazz, but lately, he said he's heard more sirens.

"Everybody else was here looking around like, 'Omg. Was that a shooting?'" Justice said.

One person was shot Saturday night in the 4700 block of Wyandotte Street. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Aaron Lewis, store manager at Rally House, was at the Plaza Saturday night. He told reporter Leslie DelasBour his store is working to prevent crime in the area.

“When we can, we try to melt the situation the best we can," Lewis said. "If it gets real bad out here, we will call non-emergency Plaza security or we will call 911. Whether you’re shopping, grabbing a bite to eat or listening to jazz.”

About a week prior to Saturday's incident, an employee at JD Sports, a shoe store on the Plaza, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot during a robbery.

After all that transpired in August, Lewis said he wants the area to be on alert.

“Keep your head on a swivel, stay alert if you ever feel threatened and, if you don’t think something is safe, pop into any of these stores and they will watch out for you,” Lewis said.

By looking out for one another and working together, Justice said everyone can enjoy the area.

“I see a need for music — I see it as a calming mechanism, I see it as an entertainment value,” he said.

