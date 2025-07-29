Police want to find man charged with shooting his ex-girlfriend's new guy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is on the run after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend's new love interest six times in the back Sunday night outside a Waldo neighborhood bar.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Ivory Bridgewater with first-degree assault (serious physical injury or special victim) and one count of armed criminal action.

Bridgewater fled the shooting scene in a blue Tesla Model 3. He had not been arrested by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman told police she had been in a relationship with Bridgewater for 12 years, including three years living together.

She told officers they broke up three months ago. Since then, Bridgewater started displaying "stalker tendencies," including putting an Apple AirTag on her car, according to a court document.

Bridgewater also began following her when she would go out.

Sunday night, the woman and her friend left a park just before 10 p.m. in Overland Park after playing kickball, according to the court document.

The woman told police Bridgewater came to the park and followed them in his car when they left the park.

She sent a text message to Bridgewater to stop following her and that she was going to call the police.

The woman and her friend drove to Social, a Waldo neighborhood bar.

The pair went inside to join the new guy the woman was dating, but they left a few minutes later as the bar prepared to close.

The two women and the new beau went outside. The women got into a car, and the new guy stood outside the car talking with them.

Bridgewater's Tesla was in the parking lot of the bar, facing the vehicle the women were in.

The new guy began to walk to his car when Bridgewater walked up and shot the man six times in the back.

Bridgewater fled the parking lot.

The court document states the shooting victim did not have a weapon and did not appear to acknowledge Bridewater's vehicle.

