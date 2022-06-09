Prairie Village man charged in Wednesday crash that killed recent UMKC Law graduate on Ward Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Prairie Village man has been charged in the death of Remington Williams, 25, a recent University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law graduate who also served as a student representative to the University of Missouri Board of Curators.

Zachary J. Zorich, 31, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, resulting in death — a Class B felony.

Suspected by Kansas City, Missouri, police to have been under the influence, Zurich was reported to have been traveling at a “high rate of speed” and failed to slow down for a red traffic signal just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday while on Ward Parkway at West 75th Street .

By failing to stop, Zorich struck Williams’ vehicle. Williams was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Appointed to the Board of Curators by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in July 2020, Williams was described as an “outstanding individual” by Board Chair Darryl Chatman.

“He was actively engaged with the students at each of our four universities and worked to amplify their successes, promote their stories and ensure their concerns were heard,” Chatman said in a news release. “Remington was the best of us, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Zorich has been placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated, and blood samples are pending.

Jackson County prosecutors have set his bond at $200,000 with the option to pay 10%, or $20,000, and be released.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .