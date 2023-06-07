Prosecutor to seek death penalty for Leavenworth man accused of killing 2 sons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing his two sons, and later triggering a multi-state Amber Alert in 2020.

Donald Jackson Jr., 43, was charged with capital murder for allegedly killing 14-year-old Logan Jackson and 12-year-old Austin Jackson.

On Oct. 24, 2020, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Leavenworth and found the boys dead.

The deputies went to the home after family told them Donald Jackson and the two boys hadn't shown up for a soccer game.

Deputies then realized Donald Jackson's two daughters were missing.

An Amber Alert was later issued in Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas for the two girls.

Donald Jackson Jr. was later pulled over in Erick, Oklahoma, and taken into custody.

On Wednesday, he appeared in court and was silent during an arraignment hearing. The court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

"The defendant can plead guilty, not guilty, or stand mute – also known as standing silent," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a statement. "Standing mute or silent means a defendant does not take a stance on being guilty or not guilty; they remain silent according to rights guaranteed by the 5th Amendment."

At the hearing, Jackson's defense team announced it won't have available jury time until possibly 2025.

A motions hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30, 2023, at 9 a.m.

