Prosecutors, attorneys agree to delay preliminary hearing in man charged with killing Kansas priest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors and attorneys representing an Oklahoma man charged with killing a Kansas priest earlier this month have agreed to a delay in his preliminary hearing.

Gary Hermesch was charged April 4 with the first-degree murder of Father Arul Carasala at the rectory of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Seneca, Kansas, about 120 miles northwest of Kansas City.

Hermesch was arraigned before a Nemaha County District Court judge on Friday, April 4. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, April 15.

A news release Monday from Nemaha County Attorney Brad Lippert said parties in the case agreed to continue the hearing until 3:30 p.m. on June 17.

Hermesch remains in custody in the nearby Jackson County, Kansas, Jail. His bond remains set at $1 million.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.