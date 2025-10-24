Prosecutors charge KCK man with multiple felonies in June 15 fatal shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors announced charges Thursday against a Kansas City, Kansas, man in connection with a fatal shooting near Kansas City, Missouri's 18th and Vine District that occurred in June.

William Sipple, 40, faces one count of second-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were dispatched to Truman Road and Prospect Avenue just before 3:25 a.m. on June 15 regarding a shooting and located a male victim suffering from apparent trauma.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by emergency medical personnel.

He died at the hospital on June 30 due to his injuries.

After further investigation, it was determined that the actual shooting occurred in a parking lot near 19th and Vine streets.

A disturbance broke out among a group of people in the parking lot, according to surveillance footage.

A short time later, a black Chevrolet truck drove up to the parking lot and stopped near the disturbance.

People then got out of the truck to intervene.

During the scuffle in the parking lot, shots were fired and the victim was struck.

Another man, 24-year-old Leonard Holman Jr., was charged with the unlawful discharge of a firearm (Blair’s Law) and resisting arrest on June 23, a day after the shooting.

Sipple is being held on a $300,000 cash-only bond.

