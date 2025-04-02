Prosecutors charge man with murder in a deadly stabbing in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who told police he witnessed a deadly stabbing, but did not kill the victim, is charged in the man's death on a Kansas City, Missouri, street.

Leon J. Reese, 54, faces charges of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution, according to court documents.

The stabbing occurred about 11 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Mersington Avenue.

Police officers sent to the scene found KCMO firefighters trying to save Eric Stennis's life. Stennis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stennis and Reese allegedly got into an argument and the witness told police Stennis threw a rock at Reese.

Reese swung the knife at Stennis, the witness said, and Stennis said "Damn, you got me."'

On Tuesday, the woman told police that "Bogie," the name she said Reese was known by, told her if she repeated anything she heard the night before, he would kill her, a court document states.

Detectives got a statement from Reese that day in which he told detectives he saw the stabbing, but did not kill Stennis.

He also told detectives he was not a snitch and would not identify the suspect.

