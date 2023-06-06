Prosecutors file murder charges in shooting death of man at Kansas City gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused of shooting and killing another man inside of a car at a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Christopher Lockett, 26, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of 24-year-old DeMarkus Pleasant.

The shooting unfolded on Monday morning in the parking lot of Paseo Fast Stop located in the 4500 block of Paseo Boulevard.

According to court documents, surveillance video captured a white Nissan Altima park at the gas station. A man exited the driver's seat of the car and went inside the store to use the ATM.

Moments later, the man returned to the Nissan and Lockett is seen getting out of the backseat of the car.

Through surveillance video, Lockett is seen pointing a gun at the rear part of the Nissan and firing several shots.

The man in the driver's seat later exits the car and runs away. Lockett is later seen pulling a body from the driver's rear seat before he gets into the Nissan and drives away.

Through the investigation, detectives uncovered Lockett had gotten into an argument with Pleasant before the shooting.

Another witness came forward with information and said Lockett had told them he "messed up" and needed to "get out of there."

Police later arrested Lockett at a Blue Springs home on Wednesday.

