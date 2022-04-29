'Put the guns down': Homeowner caught in drive-by shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bullet holes in windows, multiple walls and even her car is not what one woman was expecting to be dealing with Thursday.

"I just didn't understand why would somebody do some random acts of violence like that," said Denedra Jackson, homeowner.

Jackson considers herself lucky after a shooter sprayed bullets, nearly 20 shots, late Wednesday night as she lay on her couch.

"It sounded like fireworks at first, and then it just started letting off," she said. "It was just really loud, and then we all got down on the ground."

She says police recovered at least 18 shell casings in and around her home and minivan near Vineyard Park.

"If I would have cooked, we would have been upstairs, and then bullets would have been us ... I found a bullet in my bed," Jackson said.

Another was lodged in the room where Jackson's daughter stays whenever she visits from college.

At this time, police say they don't know of a motive or have any suspects as detectives investigate.

"So many people are too freely walking around with guns and be committing senseless acts of violence," Jackson said.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department told KSHB 41 News there have been fewer drive-by shootings so far this year — by about 5%. As of April 27, 2022, there have been 131 compared to 138 during the same time last year.

Jackson says it's going to be a financial burden to patch up the mess and replace her only way of getting around.

In sharing her experience, she's hopeful those carrying guns understand the serious consequences that follow when a trigger is pulled.

"Put the guns down. Stop this," Jackson said. "Innocent kids, children, parents, people are losing their families daily to this. And I just want it to stop in our community."

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the KC Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .