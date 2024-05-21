Rashee Rice no longer under investigation for alleged assault against photographer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is no longer under investigation for an alleged assault earlier this month against a photographer.

A spokesperson with the Dallas Police Department confirmed Tuesday the reporting party signed an affidavit of non-prosecution.

The alleged assault was said to have occurred in downtown Dallas at Lit Kitchen, located at 609 N. Harwood Street.

Police were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Monday, May 6.

A police report of the incident, which was heavily redacted, did not name Rice.

In the report, a photographer said he was at Lit Kitchen for an after-hours party.

He said he left at 1:30 a.m. before returning to the club after he was messaged on Instagram, under the impression the athlete wanted to hire him to take photos.

However, the photographer said when he returned, the assault unfolded.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero said Tuesday in an episode of “The Insiders” that the photographer said in the non-prosecution affidavit that the incident was a “misunderstanding.”

Rice still faces eight criminal charges — one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious injury and six counts of a collision involving injury — after a multi-vehicle collision at the end of March in Dallas.

He is also being sued for damages by two people who were involved in the crash.

