Ray County Sheriff: Former Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers indicted by feds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Current Ray County Sheriff Gary Blackwell posted on social media Wednesday that former Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers has been indicted by federal prosecutors.

Blackwell says that Childers was indicted for making a false statement and violating the civil rights of individuals in custody.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the United States District Attorney’s Office, District of Western Missouri, to learn more about the indictment.

Online jail records reveal that Childers, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in Greene County, Missouri. The same records reveal that Childers had been released on his own recognizance by Wednesday morning.

“This news is profoundly troubling and casts a shadow over the integrity of law enforcement,” Blackwell said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. “It discredits the many honorable officers who serve their communities with dedication, fairness, and respect for the rule of law.”

Childers stepped down from his role as sheriff in August 2024 as part of a settlement with then-Missouri General Andrew Bailey. Bailey had accused Childers of multiple wrongdoings in a quo warranto filed against Childers in March 2024.

Bailey’s investigation stemmed from concerns over the inmate work program at the Ray County Jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

