Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers agrees to step down from position, is stripped of law enforcement license

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers has agreed to step down from his position as sheriff, he announced on social media Monday.

The resignation is part of a settlement agreement with Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's Office that also strips him of his law enforcement license in the state.

"Effective immediately this morning, I am no longer the sheriff of Ray County; I've turned in my resignation," Childers said in a video on Facebook. "The reason for that is due to the fact that I did not win reelection; there was no use to keep fighting the quo warranto."

During the Aug. 6 primary election, Childers lost his bid for reelection to Republican Gary Blackwell.

In March, Childers was removed from position after the Missouri State Highway Patrol launched an investigation into his office at the request of Bailey's office.

Bailey's office accused Childers of multiple wrongdoings in the quo warranto issued against him.

This includes allegedly allowing inmates to leave or be released from jail and allowing inmates to be released to work on Childers' property, as well as the property of friends and acquaintances, among other allegations.

"This outcome is a major win for the residents of Ray County who have been forced to watch the perpetrators of their crimes roam freely in their communities due to the negligent actions of those sworn to protect them," Bailey said. "I am extremely proud of the work my team put into removing another official who refused to do their job as required by Missouri law. We will continue to fight for Missourians across the state by holding bad actors accountable."

As part of the agreement, Childers will not be allowed to serve in law enforcement in Missouri again.

Childers addressed that issue, saying he was leaving the industry to pursue other opportunities.

"Not only am I stepping down as Ray County Sheriff, but I also decided to retire from law enforcement," he said in the video.

Childers said he has opportunities that will allow him to spend more time with his family after working in a career that often kept him away.

Bailey's office agreed to drop the quo warranto as part of the settlement with Childers.

—

